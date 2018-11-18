McCoy completed six of 12 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown while adding 35 yards on five carries after replacing an injured Alex Smith in Sunday's 23-21 loss to Houston.

Smith was carted off after a gruesome leg injury, which will knock him out for the remainder of the year. McCoy inherited a 17-7 deficit in the third quarter and quickly cut into it with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Reed. He had a chance to be the hero down the stretch with Washington getting the ball at its own 35 down two with 52 seconds left, but that possession ended with a missed 63-yard attempt by kicker Dustin Hopkins. McCoy will attempt to guide the 6-4 Redskins to the playoffs down the stretch, starting with a pivotal Week 12 tilt in Dallas.