Redskins' Colt McCoy: Timetable unclear
McCoy suggests that he's had no setbacks with his right leg, but acknowledged there's still no timetable for when he'll be 100 percent, a href="https://twitter.com/john_keim/status/1163140630589202433">John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, at this stage, McCoy's main issue remains "an inability to fully push off when passing." Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that coach Jay Gruden is also uncertain with regard to when McCoy might return. "Oh man, it might not be the end of camp, it might be two or three weeks into the season," Gruden said Sunday. "We don't know yet." With that, McCoy's chances of being the team's Week 1 starter at QB are dwindling, which makes Case Keenum the favorite to handle the assignment.
