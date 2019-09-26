Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that McCoy likely will be a healthy scratch Sunday against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

There seemed to be a glimmer of hope for McCoy to get a spot start this week with Case Keenum was seen in a walking boot and listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. However, Keenum was able to brush off the foot sprain quickly and practice in full Thursday. Behind expected starter Keenum on Sunday, the Redskins are expected to roll with rookie Dwayne Haskins as the backup, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Gruden elaborated on his through process to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, stating McCoy "has missed a lot of time" due to his fibula injury. Look for McCoy to continue building up his conditioning while Keenum and Haskins are locked into the top two QB spots.