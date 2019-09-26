Redskins' Colt McCoy: To be health scratch Sunday?
Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that McCoy likely will be a healthy scratch Sunday against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
There seemed to be a glimmer of hope for McCoy to get a spot start this week with Case Keenum was seen in a walking boot and listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. However, Keenum was able to brush off the foot sprain quickly and practice in full Thursday. Behind expected starter Keenum on Sunday, the Redskins are expected to roll with rookie Dwayne Haskins as the backup, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Gruden elaborated on his through process to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, stating McCoy "has missed a lot of time" due to his fibula injury. Look for McCoy to continue building up his conditioning while Keenum and Haskins are locked into the top two QB spots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...