Redskins' Colt McCoy: Touchdown in win
McCoy completed eight of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's preseason win over the Bengals.
McCoy had to wait until halfway through the third quarter to take the field Sunday but made good on his limited reps, leading a fourth-quarter comeback complete with two scoring drives - including a nine-yard touchdown pass to tight end Derek Carrier. Firmly in control of the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, McCoy should be locked in for quite a bit of playing in Thursday's preseason finale, as most of the starters are expected to rest.
