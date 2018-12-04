McCoy underwent surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Given that there is just four games left on his team's 2018 slate, it's assumed that McCoy is done for the regular season. With previous starter Alex Smith (fibula) already on IR, Mark Sanchez is currently the team's only healthy QB. A depth signing (or two) to address the position is therefore imminent.

