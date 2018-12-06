Redskins' Colt McCoy: Unlikely to return in 2018
Coach Jay Gruden admitted Thursday that McCoy will realistically require more than three weeks to recover from the surgery the quarterback underwent Tuesday to address a fractured fibula, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Redskins have thus far resisted placing McCoy on injured reserve after he suffered the lower-leg injury in Monday's loss to the Eagles, but it wouldn't be surprising if the signal-caller was ultimately shut down for good in order to free up a roster spot. Per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, Gruden noted that a 2-to-3-week recovery timeline for McCoy would be "wishful thinking." Instead, it's believed McCoy will need at least a month to heal up from surgery, making it unlikely he'll be back in time for the Redskins' regular-season finale Dec. 30 against the Eagles. Mark Sanchez will replace McCoy as the team's starting quarterback Week 14 against the Giants and will likely handle the No. 1 role the rest of the way.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...