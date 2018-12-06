Coach Jay Gruden admitted Thursday that McCoy will realistically require more than three weeks to recover from the surgery the quarterback underwent Tuesday to address a fractured fibula, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Redskins have thus far resisted placing McCoy on injured reserve after he suffered the lower-leg injury in Monday's loss to the Eagles, but it wouldn't be surprising if the signal-caller was ultimately shut down for good in order to free up a roster spot. Per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, Gruden noted that a 2-to-3-week recovery timeline for McCoy would be "wishful thinking." Instead, it's believed McCoy will need at least a month to heal up from surgery, making it unlikely he'll be back in time for the Redskins' regular-season finale Dec. 30 against the Eagles. Mark Sanchez will replace McCoy as the team's starting quarterback Week 14 against the Giants and will likely handle the No. 1 role the rest of the way.