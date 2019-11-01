McCoy will serve as Washington's backup quarterback Sunday at Buffalo, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dwayne Haskins is set to make the first start of his career with Case Keenum (concussion) sidelined, thrusting McCoy into the No. 2 role. McCoy has been a healthy scratch since starting Week 5, when he completed 18 of 27 passes for 122 yards and one interception.

