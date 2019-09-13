Redskins' Colt McCoy: Will miss Sunday
McCoy (lower leg) won't play in Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
McCoy missed the season opener with this injury as well. It remains unclear when the 32-year-old will return to action or even practice, as he was unable to participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday. It seems rookie Dwayne Haskins will serve as Case Keenum's backup Sunday with McCoy sidelined.
