McCoy (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason opener against the Browns, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

This is hardly a surprise given that McCoy was just cleared at the start of training camp following leg surgery back in April, and the quarterback left Monday's practice early due to a foot injury. It appears that this mostly just precautionary, but for now, Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum should see majority of the reps during Thursday's game.