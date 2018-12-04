Coach Jay Gruden noted Tuesday that for now Washington will refrain from placing McCoy (fibula) on IR in the hopes that the QB could potentially return at some point before the end of the team's season.

The team's final regular-season contest is Dec. 30, and a return before then seems unrealistic for McCoy. That said, at 6-6 Washington is in the NFC playoff hunt and if the team qualifies for the postseason, there exists a scenario in which McCoy could re-enter the team's QB mix.

