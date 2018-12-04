Redskins' Colt McCoy: Won't be placed on IR
Coach Jay Gruden noted Tuesday that for now Washington will refrain from placing McCoy (fibula) on IR in the hopes that the QB could potentially return at some point before the end of the team's season.
The team's final regular-season contest is Dec. 30, and a return before then seems unrealistic for McCoy. That said, at 6-6 Washington is in the NFC playoff hunt and if the team qualifies for the postseason, there exists a scenario in which McCoy could re-enter the team's QB mix.
More News
-
Redskins' Colt McCoy: Undergoes surgery on fibula•
-
Redskins' Colt McCoy: Done for season with broken leg•
-
Redskins' Colt McCoy: Downgraded to out•
-
Redskins' Colt McCoy: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Redskins' Colt McCoy: Commits three turnovers•
-
Redskins' Colt McCoy: Takes over after Smith breaks leg•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 14 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14