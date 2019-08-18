Coach Jay Gruden reiterated Sunday that the team won't rush McCoy (leg) into game action, then adding, "I don't anticipate him being out too long," John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, the main problem for McCoy at this stage is pushing off his right leg. Though Gruden's quote suggests the QB's current issue isn't viewed as something major, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington hints that it could impact McCoy's status early on in the regular season. In the absence of a concrete timetable for McCoy's return, it seems increasingly likely that Case Keenum will land the team's Week 1 starting QB assignment.