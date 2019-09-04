McCoy (lower leg) will not suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy remains without a timetable for a full recovery. The veteran signal-caller is working to strengthen his right leg, which is still causing him issues when attempting to plant. With McCoy sidelined, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will slot in as the top backup behind Case Keenum to begin the season.