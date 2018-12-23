McCoy (lower leg) won't be available to start Week 17 against the Eagles, with coach Jay Gruden instead electing to stick with Josh Johnson at quarterback, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Gruden didn't confirm that McCoy has been ruled out for the Week 17 contest, so there's a chance the veteran signal-caller could still be available in a backup capacity. Given that McCoy has yet to practice in any fashion since fracturing his fibula in Week 13, it seems most likely that Washington sticks with Mark Sanchez as Johnson's understudy. Gruden left the door open for McCoy to start a potential wild-card game, but that too is a long shot with the 7-8 Redskins on the verge of elimination, perhaps as soon as the Week 16 action concludes.