McCoy had X-Rays during Monday's game against the Eagles that showed a fractured right fibula, Lisa Salters of ESPN reports.

As a result, McCoy's 2018 campaign is over only two weeks after normal starter Alex Smith suffered a gruesome, season-ending injury to his lower leg. It remains to be seen what kind of help the Redskins will seek to aid Mark Sanchez, but look for the team to make a move in the coming week, as Jordan Reed, a tight end, is currently Washington's emergency backup quarterback. McCoy is 32 years old in his ninth season, so there will be question marks around his ability to continue his career after an injury this severe.