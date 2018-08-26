Redskins' Connor Jessop: Signs with Redskins
Jessop signed with the Redskins on Sunday.
Jessop played college football at Shepherd University and accepted an invite to Redskins mini-camp back in June. The undrafted rookie faces an uphill battle in an effort to make Washington's 53-man roster, as Alex Smith, Colt McCoy and Kevin Hogan all sit ahead of him on the quarterback depth chart.
