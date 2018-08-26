Redskins' Connor Jessop: Signs with Redskins

Jessop signed with the Redskins on Sunday.

Jessop played college football at Shepherd University and accepted an invite to Redskins mini-camp back in June. The undrafted rookie faces an uphill battle in an effort to make Washington's 53-man roster, as Alex Smith, Colt McCoy and Kevin Hogan all sit ahead of him on the quarterback depth chart.

Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...