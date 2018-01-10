Swearinger recorded 79 tackles (61 solo), 10 passes defensed, four interceptions, one forced fumble and 0.5 sacks across 16 contests this season.

Swearinger's first season in the nation's capital was one for the books, as the safety notched career-highs in almost every statistical category. He was second on the team in tackles and provided a consistent presence in Washington's secondary, as his 1,095 defensive reps were the most on the defensive unit.