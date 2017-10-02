Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Active Week 4
Swearinger (hamstring) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.
Swearinger didn't illustrate optimism as he practiced less and less as the week wore on to earn a questionable tag, but apparently he is ready to go Monday. The 26-year-old should resume his duties as starting free safety as the Redskins attempt to slow Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs vaunted rushing attack.
