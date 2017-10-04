Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Five tackles in loss
Swearinger recorded five tackles (five solo) and a sack in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
After his participation in practice declined last week, it was suspected that Swearinger would not suit up for Monday's game, but he instead turned in one of his best performances in a Redskins' uniform. He'll now get some extended time to rest and get healthy as the team heads into their bye week.
