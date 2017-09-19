Swearinger recorded four tackles and played all 50 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Swearinger was dealing with some back issues earlier in the week but it didn't seem to slow the safety down on Sunday as he recorded the fourth most tackles on the team. The Redskins are dealing with a plethora of injuries in the secondary this week, including Montae Nicholson (shoulder) and Deshazor Everett (knee). Combine that with Su'a Cravens (personal) placement on the reserve/left squad list and suddenly the Redskins are looking very thin at safety, which means they may rely on Swearinger more than they already do in the coming weeks.