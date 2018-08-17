Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Makes preseason debut
After missing the preseason opener, Swearinger (hamstring) retook the field during Thursday's Week 2 preseason game.
Swearinger recorded just one tackle on the night, but it's at least a good sign that his hamstring issue appears to be behind him. The seventh-year safety is slated to start at safety for the Redskins again in 2018 after posting career-high marks in defensive snaps (1,095), tackles (61) and interceptions (four) in 2017.
