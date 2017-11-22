Swearinger logged his third interception of the season in Sunday's overtime loss to the Saints.

Swearinger now has three picks across the previous two weeks, while he had not recorded any prior to that. The 26-year-old also came one tackle short of a season-high by posting six (five solo) on the day. He was one of four Redskins defenders to see all 71 snaps in the contest.

