Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Notches sack in loss
Swearinger recorded three tackles (all solo), including a sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to Houston.
Swearinger hasn't recorded many tackles this year but he's been a quality player for the Redskins. His performance Sunday gives him 37 tackles, including two sacks, nine passes defensed, including four interceptions, and three forced fumbles on the season. Looking ahead, Swearinger and the Redskins will take on the Cowboys in Week 12.
