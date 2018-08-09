Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Out for Thursday's preseason opener
Swearinger (hamstring) will miss the Redskins preseason opener on Thursday, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Swearinger is apparently nursing a minor hamstring injury that doesn't look to be too serious. The Redskins appear to be taking the cautious route with their starting safety in hopes of ensuring that he'll be playing in the games that actually count. Either way, we should have a clearer indication of Swearinger's status in the coming days.
