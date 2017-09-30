Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Questionable for Week 4
Swearinger (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Monday's tilt versus the Chiefs, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Swearinger has been trending in the wrong direction this week, as he went from full, to limited, to non-participant in consecutive days at practice. Montae Nicholson would presumably fill in at free safety should Swearinger end up not suiting up.
