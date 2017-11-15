Swearinger recorded both his first and second interception of the season Sunday against the Vikings.

Swearinger also recorded five tackles (three) solo to go along with his pair of picks. The 26-year-old intercepted Case Keenum with a few minutes left in the third quarter, and then once again on the first play of the fourth. He now has recorded two passes defended in consecutive week.

