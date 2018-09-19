Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Two interceptions in loss
Swearinger recorded three tackles, all solo, two passes defensed and two interceptions across 61 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
The Redskins held Andrew Luck to just 179 passing yards Sunday, in part due to a pair of timely interceptions by Swearinger. The first came off a Mason Foster batted ball with the Colts driving into Washington territory early in the second quarter. The second came in the third quarter and gave the Redskins back the ball on the Colts' 31-yard line, resulting in a Dustin Hopkins field goal.
More News
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Makes preseason debut•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Out for Thursday's preseason opener•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Posts 79 tackles on year•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Notches another interception•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Tallies two picks on loss•
-
Redskins' D.J. Swearinger: Five tackles in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...