Swearinger recorded three tackles, all solo, two passes defensed and two interceptions across 61 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

The Redskins held Andrew Luck to just 179 passing yards Sunday, in part due to a pair of timely interceptions by Swearinger. The first came off a Mason Foster batted ball with the Colts driving into Washington territory early in the second quarter. The second came in the third quarter and gave the Redskins back the ball on the Colts' 31-yard line, resulting in a Dustin Hopkins field goal.