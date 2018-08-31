Redskins' Dadi Nicolas: Suffers possible concussion
Nicolas left Thursday's preseason finale against the Ravens to be evaluated for a concussion, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Nicolas played only 14 defensive snaps and did not record a stat before exiting the game. The 25-year-old signed with the Redskins in early August after being waived by Seattle in June.
