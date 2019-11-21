Play

Johnson (knee) returned to practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson's return to practice opens a 21-day window for Washington to evaluate him for a return to the active roster. The second-year pro has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp while recovering from a torn patellar tendon. He stands to contribute on special teams if healthy.

