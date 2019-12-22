Johnson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Giants with a hand injury, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Johnson made his season debut in Week 15 after missing the first 13 games due to a knee injury, and he produced 10 tackles and a pass breakup while playing 55 defensive snaps. He was set to start again this week with Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) and Fabian Moreau (hamstring) inactive, so now Aaron Colvin, Josh Norman and Coty Sensabaugh will round out the team's cornerback corps.