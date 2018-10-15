Redskins' Danny Johnson: Fractures arm Sunday
Johnson fractured his right forearm in Sunday's win over Carolina, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Johnson didn't show any sign on injury in Sunday's game, but he woke up with pain Monday and is now in a cast due to the injury. He plans to play through the injury while wearing some form of protection over the fractured area. Despite his plans to play he should be considered questionable until further notice.
