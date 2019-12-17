Play

Johnson recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Eagles.

Johnson, who only came off the PUP list earlier in the week, emerged as the Redskins' leading tackler in his first game back from a knee injury. He will look to follow up on his strong performance against the Giants in Week 16.

