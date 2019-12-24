Play

Johnson (hand) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Johnson was able to appear in just two games all season. He finishes the year with 11 tackles and one pass breakup.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends