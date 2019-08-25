Johnson (knee) worked out on the side of Sunday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Johnson has been stuck on the PUP list since the start of training camp, so the fact that he's back working on the side suggests he's nearing a return to team drills. His absence likely won't negatively impact Washington's secondary, as he has played the majority of his snaps on special teams.

More News
Our Latest Stories