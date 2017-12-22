Ogunbowale was promoted Friday from the Redskins' practice squad to the active roster.

With Samaje Perine (groin) and LeShun Daniels (hand) both suffering injuries during Thursday's practice, Ogunbowale and Kapri Bibbs were the only running backs on the field for Friday's session. With Daniels already ruled out and Perine looking shaky, Ogunbowale could step right in behind Bibbs as the No. 2 back for Sunday's game against the Broncos. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin was a fringe NFL prospect, but he did show some aptitude in the passing game with 60 receptions for 507 yards in his final two collegiate seasons.