Payne (ankle) hopes to return to the field soon and mentioned next week as a possibility, John Kelm of ESPN reports. "I wanted to be out here the whole time, but they wouldn't let me. I was on the trainers about it to try to get out here. ... Hopefully I'll be back out here next week," said Payne.

Payne shed his walking boot Saturday and is eagerly awaiting clearance from trainers to return to the field. The rookie could be a major contributor for the Redskins as a rookie, but he's spending some valuable time on the sidelines during training camp.