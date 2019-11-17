Payne was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Payne registered five tackles and a pass breakup before leaving this contest. The 2018 first-round pick consistently plays around 80 percent of the defensive snaps, so his absence is a major hit to the Redskins' defensive front. Treyvon Hester may bump to the interior in Payne's place, as the team only has three healthy defensive linemen.