Payne (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Payne's a heavily used part of the Redskins' defensive front, so his absence could hamper the team's chances of pulling off an upset. The 22-year-old will be replaced by Tim Settle for the time being.

