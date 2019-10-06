Redskins' Daron Payne: Exits with knee injury
Payne (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Payne's a heavily used part of the Redskins' defensive front, so his absence could hamper the team's chances of pulling off an upset. The 22-year-old will be replaced by Tim Settle for the time being.
