Payne (ankle) won't play in Sunday's contest against Detroit.

Payne didn't practice at all during the week, and came into the game with a doubtful tag, so this news isn't quite surprising. In his stead, Tim Settle and Treyvon Hester are expected to handle the depth snaps along the defensive line for the game.

