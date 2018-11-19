Redskins' Da'Ron Payne: Picks up seven tackles
Payne had seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Texans.
The rookie first-round pick came through with the largest tackle total of his career in a game that saw the Texans unexpectedly go run-heavy. Payne has lived up to expectations with 34 tackles and three sacks in 10 games, but he may have a tough time against the stout Cowboys O-line on Thanksgiving day.
