Payne (ankle) returned to practice Saturday but is still questionable to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

While Payne practicing is a good sign for his health, it doesn't look like the Redskins are going to force the rookie back onto the field. Payne had originally aimed to make a return this week, so his status for Thursday depends entirely on whether or not he can start putting together full practices in the next few days.