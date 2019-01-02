Redskins' Da'Ron Payne: Provides immediate return
Payne was a 16-game starter as a rookie in 2018, piling up 56 tackles (35 solo), five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on 796 snaps.
The No. 13 overall pick quickly justified his draft status by playing an unusually high number of snaps for a defensive tackle, though he wasn't able to fix a run defense that's been consistently bad throughout Jay Gruden's tenure as head coach. Payne will turn 22 in May and has the makings of a top interior lineman, capable of stuffing the run from the nose position or rushing the passer as a three-technique.
