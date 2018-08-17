Redskins' Da'Ron Payne: Records first career sack
Payne (ankle) notched his first career sack during Thursday's preseason game against the Jets.
Payne missed some practice time due to an ankle issue, but he was aiming to return to the field during Thursday's exhibition contest. He made his presence felt in his first preseason action, chasing down Jets rookie Sam Darnold for a sack. Assuming he can stay healthy, the big man is expected to rotate in on the defensive line this season.
