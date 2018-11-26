Redskins' Da'Ron Payne: Records sack Thursdsay
Payne tallied four tackles (three solo), including a sack, and a pass defensed in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys.
Payne has been a consistent player for the Redskins this season. His performance Sunday gives him 39 tackles on the year, including four sacks. He'll look to maintain his quality play in Week 13 against the Eagles.
