Redskins' Da'Ron Payne: Set to miss a few weeks

Payne had his ankle stepped on Friday and is expected to miss between two and three weeks, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Payne will spend his first week sporting a boot on the injured foot, losing valuable time in his first training camp following his selection in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. The rookie defensive end is expected to make an immediate impact for the Redskins during 2018 when healthy, but he will now have a shortened preseason to prepare for his first professional campaign.