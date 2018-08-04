Redskins' Da'Ron Payne: Sheds boot
Payne (ankle) has removed the walking boot, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Payne is still expected to miss another week or two based on the initial timeline, but ridding himself of the walking boot is certainly a step in the right direction. The rookie defensive end is expected to contend for snaps from immediately in 2018, but he won't have the full training camp to prepare for his first go around.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...