Payne (ankle) has removed the walking boot, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Payne is still expected to miss another week or two based on the initial timeline, but ridding himself of the walking boot is certainly a step in the right direction. The rookie defensive end is expected to contend for snaps from immediately in 2018, but he won't have the full training camp to prepare for his first go around.

