Redskins' Da'Ron Payne: Washington selects 13th
The Redskins selected Payne in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, 13th overall.
Payne is fully a consensus first-round talent who should do no disservice to the Washington defense, but he was generally expected to go later than this and one might wonder if Washington is merely settling for the next defensive tackle after perhaps hoping instead for Vita Vea, who the Buccaneers sniped at the 12th pick. Settling or not, Payne should prove a valuable contributor as an interior lineman for Washington, and the selection reunites him with former star Alabama teammate Jonathan Allen, who was off to strong start as a rookie last year before injury ended his season. Whether he makes an IDP impact is subject to how many snaps he receives, but that's generally a steep hill to climb for a rookie interior lineman.
