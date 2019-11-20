Play

Payne (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Payne was spotted with a walking boot Monday, and his inability to practice to start the week casts doubt onto his status for Sunday's game against the Lions. The 2018 first-rounder still has two practices to get back onto the field and stymie some of the worries.

