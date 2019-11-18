Payne (ankle) was spotted with his right foot in a walking boot Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Payne exited Sunday's loss to the Jets due to an ankle injury, the severity of which remains undisclosed. While the 2018 first-round pick could be wearing a boot for preventative reasons, his participation in practice will be worth monitoring leading up to Week 12's game against the Lions. With backup Tim Settle nursing a hamstring injury, Treyvon Hester could be forced to fill in for Payne if he were to miss any time.