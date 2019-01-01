Kidsy caught one pass for eight yards in two games with Washington during the 2018 season.

The undrafted rookie out of Texas Southern failed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp but eventually had a place for the final two games of the year. While he doesn't offer any standout traits as a prospect, Kidsy could be in the mix for a back-end roster spot in 2019, as Washington doesn't have a sure thing at wide receiver besides maybe Paul Richardson (shoulder).