Kidsy signed a contract with the Redskins on Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Kidsy previously spent time with Washington during the offseason, and now finds a spot on the team's 53-man roster. With Josh Doctson (back) and Maurice Harris (concussion) both nursing injuries, and four other wideouts on injured reserve, the undrafted rookie out of North Texas has a real opportunity to make his NFL debut during the Redskins' last two games of the season.

